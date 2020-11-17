Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 Phones launch confirmed in India…Read more!!!

Smartphone maker Nokia is about to enlarge its smartphone line up with the launch of two new devices – Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. Nokia was quietly launched in Pakistan, so it is reasonable to expect it to be announced in India too. Both, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, considering the entry-level specifications.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400nits of brightness. The budget handset has a punch-hole display design. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and features a triple rear camera.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for selfies. Connectivity options are similar in Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.