3 Indian expats found dead at sewage plant in Bahrain

In a shocking incident, 3 Indian expat workers were found dead at a sewage plant in Bahrain. Another Indian expat has been hospitalised and is under treatment. The 3 Indian expats who works as sanitation workers were found dead at Bani Jamrah vilage in north-west Bahrain.

The Indian expats were working in the project o divert water flow from the F6 pumping station in Bani Jamrah to the treatment plant in Salman City. The victims were found dead in the valve room, 250 meters away from the station and outside the work site.

After the preliminary investigation, the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, revealed the victims had finished their work in the site earlier and were not supposed to be at the site where they were found dead.

A detailed investigation is still underway by the ministry and other agencies to identify the cause.