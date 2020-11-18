Bollywood famous actress honoured with “Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award”

Actress Richa Chadha has been awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award 2020’ by the Maharashtra government for her contribution to Indian cinema. The actress received the honour at Raj Bhawan from the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The event was attended by a small crowd of 25 people.

The actress while participating in a panel discussion on women empowerment says, “It’s an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well-earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavor. I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in the future.” The actress has consistently pushed the envelope choosing stories that trigger a larger discussion. In her last two outings, Panga and Section 375, her performances were highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike.