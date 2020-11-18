Country to ban sale of petrol, diesel cars

The sale of petrol, diesel cars will be banned by 2030. This was announced by Prime Minister. England has decided to ban the sale of petrol, diesel cars. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced this.

The ban was earlier planned to implement by 2040. But now it will be implemented from 2030. The new decision is a part of Boris Johnson’s 10-point plan to tackle climate change, called “green industrial revolution”. The British government’s this new green plans also include investments in hydrogen energy and carbon capture technology, and an ambition to generate enough wind energy to power every home in the UK by 2030.

The British Prime Minister claimed that this would create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology. The British premier has earmarked 12 billion pounds (13.4 billion euros, $15.9 billion) for the wide-ranging plans. The British government will also spend 525 million pounds on developing large and smaller-scale nuclear plants, and new advanced modular reactors.