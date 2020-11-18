Dubai Duty Free announced winner of $1-million jackpot

The organizers of Dubai Duty Free Raffle draw has announced the winner of US dollar 1 million. The Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

An Australian citizen named Eleanor Paterson has won the prize. Eleanor Paterson aged 61 had won the prize for her ticket number 0353, which she purchased online on October 19. Paterson is the fifth Australian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Shane Carroll, a 35-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Eldorado (Rosso). Alia Malakani, a 28-year-old Syrian national based Al Ain, won a Harley Davidson Sportster XL 1200C (Billiard Red/Vivid Black).