England announces India series: See the full schedule

The Cricket board in England has announced the England Vs India series. The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the schedule of the English cricket

As per the new schedule released on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour England for five-match Test series in August-September 2021. The Test series against India will mark the conclusion of England’s 2021 international summer.

ECB announced a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The ECB also announced that England’s team will travel to Pakistan to participate in two T20Is on 14 and 15 October 2021 in Karachi. It will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 16 years.

Here’s the full schedule for the England vs India Test series:

4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge

12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s

25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley

2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval

10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford