Govt to ban Facebook after inflammatory critique of the government was aired on social media

The Solomon Islands to ban the use of Facebook for a temporary period after a provocative critique of the government was aired on the social media platform. Solomons joined only a handful of countries around the world, including China, to actively restrict facebook.

Over the distribution of economic stimulus funds amid the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the Pacific nation’s decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China the government was heavily criticized through the Facebook platform. With a population of around 6,50,000 people spread out over a sprawling archipelago, facebook is widely popular among Solomons.