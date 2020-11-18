India has 2 of the most powerful supercomputers in the world…Read more!!!

India’s new and fast supercomputer, PARAM-Siddhi AI, has been at 63rd in the Top500 list of most powerful supercomputers in the world. The Top500 project tracks the most powerful supercomputers in the world, and it is published twice a year.

PARAM-Siddhi is the second Indian supercomputer to be entered the top 100 on the Top500 list. Pratyush, a supercomputer used for weather forecasting at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, ranked 78th on the November edition of the list.

Another Indian supercomputer, Mihir, clubs with Pratyush to generate enough computing power to match PARAM-Siddhi. The computer is expected to be used as a platform for academia, scientific research, startups and more. “As we move forward with the National Program on AI, this will prove to be exceptionally useful to research teams across the country, as well as to companies and startups,” a statement said.

“Our mission is to make India a global destination for AI-based products and advanced research in AI, with emphasis on state-of-the-art solutions in various domains, including robotics,” said Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC.