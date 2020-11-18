‘Miracle’: Teen born with male genitalia announces pregnancy. Know more!!!

A trans teen born with male genitalia and raised as a boy has become pregnant after finding out that she has female reproductive parts.

18-year-old Mikey says that she always knew she was a girl. ‘It was obvious to everyone that I was different right from the start,’ said the events coordinator from Boston, Massachusetts. She added, “I never felt like a boy. I was quite effeminate and I never really went through a whole “boy puberty” thing. ‘I only have a tiny bit of facial hair. I’ve always had a feminine-shaped body.’

Mikey came out as gay aged 13, and later wondered if he might be transgender. She was diagnosed with Persistent M llerian duct syndrome, a rare condition in which a person has male external genitals, with female reproductive organs internally.

Mikey said, “I had been having a weird feeling after peeing and after sex, so they did an ultrasound of my urinary tract.” “They told me that I had a cervix, ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes and that I could get pregnant if I wanted to. I actually thought it was a joke. I didn’t even know this was possible. I was like ‘haha where are the cameras’?” “Then they showed me my uterus on the screen.”