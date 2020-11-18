Winston Churchill’s rare painting fetches almost 1 million dollars

LONDON: A painting by Winston Churchill whisky & Brandy is to go on sale at Sotheby’s auction house. The oil painting of a bottle of Johnny Walker’s Black label whisky and a bottle of brandy with a jug and glasses reflects Churchill’s fondness for the blend, which he often drank first thing in the morning with soda water, the auction house said.

The painting is expected to sell for up to 1.30 million dollars. Churchill created the work in the 1930s and later gave it to an American businessman. A similar work by Churchill, featuring a collection of bottles and called “Bottlescape” hangs at Chartwell. Churchill was obviously an amateur painter but he got lessons from really great painters. This particular still life is actually quite unusual because he usually did landscapes. Churchill’s paintings have reached high prices at auction.