Baby owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Read more!!!

A sweet surprise found in the nation’s most famous Christmas tree.

The baby owl was rescued from the 30 Rock tree as it was being secured at Rockefeller center. It’s unusual to find a baby owl this time of year, since they’re born in the spring and summer, according to the center, so they knew this was not a baby.

On November 17, the rehab center’s director and founder Ellen Kalish on Facebook, wrote, “Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation.” She wrote, “So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey.”

The owl is set to receive X-rays during a vet appointment yesterday afternoon, to ensure that none of its bones were broken during the Christmas tree’s three-hour trip to the city, or while the 11-ton spruce was being hoisted into place Monday at Rockefeller Center.