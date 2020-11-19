Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries crossed 1.36 lakh in Qatar

The total recoveries in Qatar has crossed 1.36 lakh. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

208 new cases of coronavirus along with 218 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 159 contacts of active cases and 49 travel related..

Thus the total confirmed cases in Qatar has rised to 136,649. The total recoveries stand at 133691. The death toll is firm at 235. There at present, 2723 active cases in Qatar.

10687 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar. Thus the total tests done has reached at 1067758. The number of patients in hospitals is 289. In this, 36 are admitted in ICU.

