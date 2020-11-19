Horse Racing: Arabians take centre stage at Meydan. Read more!!!

The race card is piled up with quality as racing go back to the iconic Meydan Racecourse for the ninth meeting of the season and second at the track.

Among the seven lined-up races, six are for the thorough breds, it is the Purebred Arabians that is the centerpiece of the evening. Eric Lemartinel said, “She is doing very well in her training and she really has a nice chance.” Ernst Oertel, who trainedAF Alwajel, the mount of seven-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea and AF Alwajel’s stablemate AF Al Sajanjle, said, “Our horses are on the whole in good form and running well which is obviously a positive sign. These are two good horses and it is exciting to have two good shots at a big race.”

Watson, who put down twin hat-tricks at the historic Jebel Ali Racecourse, said, “It is good to have Pat back obviously and he picked Fanaar who has had a run whereas this looks a good spot to get the other pair going. All three are in good form and go there with some kind of chance in an open race.”