Sydney: South Australia’s harsh six-day coronavirus lockdown was provoked by a “lie” to reach tracers from a man who tested positive and laws across the state are set to be raised much shorter than first intended, authorities said. The fright announcement arrived just two days after the state government instructed people to remain at home and close many businesses to fight what was believed a highly infectious outbreak of coronavirus.

South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall told that, in Adelaide, one man at a pizza bar bound to the outbreak told touch tracers he had only purchased a pizza there when he had actually done several shifts at the food outlet alongside another worker who tested positive. Authorities believed the man, who wasn’t named, had caught the virus during a very brief exposure, directing them to consider the strain must be highly transferable.

“The man’s story didn’t add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied,” Marshall told reporters. “Had this person been truthful to the contact tracing teams, we would not have gone into a six-day lockdown. To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. These selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation.”While the outbreak was still disturbing, Marshall said rules would be swiped early with a stay-at-home order completing at midnight on Saturday when most businesses would also be permitted to open. Asked what punishment the individual might confront, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said there was “no penalty” for lying to tracers under the current law, though that would likely be examined.

“I think it is stating the clear to say that this person’s actions have had a devastating effect on our community,” said Stevens. “The difficulty is not lost on us.”Stevens said a team reviewing the statement provided by the man to contract tracers wasn’t comfortable with “the feeling they got from this”. Stevens would not be on the man’s likely trigger for deceitful contact tracers.

South Australia has recorded 25 cases from the latest set, connected to a returned tourist from the UK. The number of new cases in the state was still anticipated to increase over the next few days. The country as a whole has been somewhat successful in managing the virus with only around 95 cases currently active. The state of Victoria on Friday documented its 21st day of zero cases, a well-earned reward for a marathon lockdown of the country’s second-largest city, Melbourne.