Commodity market: Gold rates falls again….

Gold prices continue to fall in the state. On Friday, the sovereign fell by Rs 80 to Rs 37,520. The price of a gram is 4690 rupees. With this, the price of a sovereign fell by Rs 1,360 in 11 days.

Gold prices fell for the fifth day in a row in the national market. Ten grams of 24 carat gold traded at Rs 50,029 on the MCX. Prices are also falling in the global market. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $ 1,863.21 an ounce. The fall in gold prices was due to optimism over the progress of dollar pressure.