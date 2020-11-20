COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases is continuing in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 6028 cases in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1054, Kozhikode 691, Thrissur 653, Palakkad 573, Ernakulam 554, Kollam 509, Kottayam 423, Alappuzha 395, Thiruvananthapuram 393, Kannur 251, Pathanamthitta 174, Kasaragod 138, Wayanad 135 and Idukki 85. 60,365 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 9.98. A total of 57,49,016 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay. Today, 105 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5213 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 654 is not clear. The test results of 6398 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. There are currently 3,15,518 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,99,089 are under home / institutional quarantine and 16,429 in hospitals. A total of 2032 people were admitted to the hospital today.