COVID-19 Live Updates: US sets another record. Read more!!!

The U.S. added more than 184,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday, the fourth day in a row that the country has set a record for daily infections.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Our case numbers are skyrocketing,” Whitmer said, adding, “Right now this curve is a straight line, and it is straight up.” Today, the country reports more than 153,000 new cases were recorded nationwide in a single day according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

America is also the world leader in corona virus fatalities, with over 244,000 COVID-19 related deaths. More than 1,400 people died from the virus in the U.S. today — the most deaths that day of any country.

Corona virus hospitalizations are rising throughout the country, with more than 68,000 people in the hospital. It’s the highest number seen throughout the entire pandemic, surpassing the last peak.

As per report, China and South Korea, which had largely moved past restrictive measures to control the pandemic, have instituted some new limits as outbreaks flare up.