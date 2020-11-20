Kerala Local Self-Government Election: BJP candidate “Corona Thomas” is busy with the election campaign

Corona Thomas is the BJP’s candidate for the local body polls at Mathilil ward under Kollam corporation in the South Kerala district. It was parents Thomas Mathew and Sheeba who named her and her twin brother, Corona, and Coral. She was a local native of Mathilil, Thomas is a Covid-19 survivor who fought her battle while she was carrying. Her baby too tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them recovered last month. Her husband Jinu Suresh is an active BJP worker in the locality.

She was receiving a very positive response from the voters and was quite confident of her victory in the seat, which is now held by the Congress. While meeting and greeting the voters the 24-year-old candidate is seen offering hand sanitizers to them during the campaign. She also ensures to wear a mask and gloves as well as to follow social distancing norms during the campaign.