After Bollywood, Shirley Setia to make her Tollywood Debut alongside Naga Shaurya

Singer Shirley Setia is all prepared to make her debut in the Tollywood film industry with an untitled film opposite Naga Shaurya. Young and talented actor Naga Shaurya is recently exploring new genres in his career with some interesting lineup of films.

The actor is on a signing spree with back to back movies and already has 2 films in his kitty. He recently declared yet another new film, which is touted to be a rom-com in the direction of Aneesh Krishna. Shirley had already made her acting debut with the Netflix movie Maska. Shirley already has a Bollywood movie titled Nikamma which will be releasing soon. Setia took to Instagram to post the news about her Tollywood debut.

The actress also stated that employing alongside Dassani for her Bollywood movie has been nice and that it has been an enjoyable journey. Saying that she found a friend in him, she added that she acquired a lot of knowledge from him too from things about camera facing, catching the light and so on.

The untitled Naga Shaurya film will be directed by Aneesh Krishna of Ala Ela fame. Touted to be a hilarious family entertainer, the untitled film will be bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under his own banner Ira Creations.