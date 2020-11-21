Boy shot his sister for chatting with male friend. Read more!!!

17-year-old boy shot at his sister after he got angered over her regular chatting with a male friend, in North East Delhi’s Welcome area.

The incident happened on November 18 when the boy saw his sister speaking with her male friend even in case of repeated warnings. An argument evolved after which he shot angrily into his sister’s abdomen with a county pistol.

A senior police officer stated, “A case has been registered and additional investigation is on.” According to police, the boy had procured the illegal weapon from one of his friends. The boy, who is pursuing his education from open school and also works at a salon, has been apprehended and the pistol used in the crime has been recovered from him. The girl had entered to a hospital where she is under observation.