COVID-19 live updates: Tension rises in state; Covid cases at 5000 range…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 5772 people in Kerala today. The disease was reported in Ernakulam 797, Malappuram 764, Kozhikode 710, Thrissur 483, Palakkad 478, Kollam 464, Kottayam 423, Thiruvananthapuram 399, Alappuzha 383, Pathanamthitta 216, Kannur 211, Idukki 188, Wayanad 152 and Kasaragod 104 districts.

During the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.59%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 58,09,226 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. 25 deaths have been confirmed due to Kovid-19.