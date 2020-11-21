COVID-19 patient in ICU plays violin for hospital staff…Watch!!!!

A video of a retired orchestra teacher playing violin while in ICU due to Covid has left people teary eyed. The video shows Grover Wilhelmsen playing renditions of different songs including the “Tennessee Waltz” and church hymns. He did this to say “thank you” to the caregivers at McKay-Dee Hospital, where he is admitted.

“He was intubated and unable to talk, but I knew from the other nurses that he’s a retired orchestra teacher. He’s been playing and teaching his entire life,” told hospital’s resident nurse Ciara Sase.

Toward the middle of my shift he wrote, ‘You know, I really want to play here at the hospital. What do you think about my wife bringing in my violin and viola?’ I said to him, ‘We’d love to hear you play, it would bring so much brightness and positivity into our environment’,” said Sase. “Grover Wilhelmsen, a patient at McKay-Dee Hospital, plays his violin for caregivers as a thank you to lift their spirits. The songs include the Tennessee Waltz and church hymns,” they wrote and shared the clip.

“I thought you had to be sedated to be on a ventilator. This man is breaking the mold. Way to go, Grover!” wrote a YouTube user. “This might be the loveliest, most gracious sight I’ve seen since March. Best wishes to this man and all those suffering from Covid-19, and a heartfelt thanks to everyone working so hard to help the sick,” shared another. “I’m in awe of you, sir. Be well soon, and may you, your family, and your caregivers be blessed,” commented a third.