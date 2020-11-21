“Follow the normal process,” Michigan Lawmakers said after meeting with Trump

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with transition plans, capping a tumultuous and tension-filled campaign during a historic pandemic against President Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede the election nearly two weeks after Biden was projected as the winner — and is taking extraordinary moves to challenge the results.

Since the election, Trump has held just two public events at which he has spoken, opting instead to largely hunker down inside the White House while his administration stonewalls recognizing Biden as the president-elect.

After the Trump meeting, the two officials, Mike Shirkey, the leader of the State Senate, and Lee Chatfield, the speaker of the State House said, “As legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

The lawmakers stopped short of affirming Mr. Biden’s victory in the state in the statement. But they also sent a clear signal that they would abide by the election results. The state is now the focus of Mr. Trump’s suspicious efforts to give Republican legislatures the reins to appoint pro-Trump electors in states that Biden won.