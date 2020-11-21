“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward”: PM Modi

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the country’s vaccination strategy in which important issues related to progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.

He said, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. He also added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritization of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

As per report, India has marked the 90 lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 infections across the country with 45,882 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 90,04,365 in the country, of which 4,43,794 are active cases while 84,28,409 have recovered and discharged. With 584 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,32,162.

Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said that Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine will be priced between Rs 500 – Rs 600 when issued.