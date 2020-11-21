Virus Updates!!! 240th day of lockdown in India, more tests have to be conducted. Read more!!!

The Union Well being Ministry has ordered the States and Union Territories to conduct extra COVID-19 evaluations to trace unrevealed and omitted sufferers. In an order on yesterday, the Ministry advised them to follow an aggressive and widespread testing technique for immediate detection of an infection for efficient tracing, containment and remedy.

UN Secretary Mr. Gueterres said, “The recent breakthroughs on COVID-19 vaccines offer a ray of hope. But that ray of hope needs to reach everyone.” “That means ensuring that vaccines are treated as a global public good — accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. This is not a ‘do-good’ exercise. It is the only way to stop the pandemic dead in its tracks.”

As per report, in Delhi, a total of 5,35,167 people have been fined for violating social distancing norms, not wearing masks or spitting in public places. Majority of the violators were those found roaming in marketplaces or travelling in cars without wearing a mask. A senior police officer clarified that people travelling alone in a car have to wear mask as well — something upheld recently by the Delhi High Court as well.