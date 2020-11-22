Amazon PS5 customers reported receiving rice instead of console. Read more!!!

Amazon UK customers have been venting on both Twitter and Reddit, delivering a not insignificant number of PS5 orders being received with other items instead, from foot massagers to rice.

An Amazon spokesman said, “We’re all about making our customers happy, and that hasn’t happened for a small proportion of these orders.” “We’re really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what’s happened. We’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.”

For users who received a George Foreman grill in lieu of a PS5, finding another unit will be difficult. Unless Amazon can guarantee these users will get their PS5s during the next wave of shipments, another unit will be hard to track down given the demand. A Twitter user, who was patiently awaiting his PS5, noticed a van pull up and drive away to a house down the block. He went and confronted the driver only to find that the QR code had been damaged and the box had been opened. As per report, it should be noted that the vast majority of Amazon customers did receive their PS5s, but the duplicity from some delivery drivers is troubling, especially during a pandemic when people are stuck at home starved for entertainment.