Dutch authorities have killed 1.9L chickens following an outbreak of bird flu reported at least two poultry farms. They have killed around 100,000 hens at a poultry farm at Hekendorp outside Gouda while 90,000 chicks were slaughtered at Witmarsum. A highly contagious strain of the H5 variant” was suspected, the ministry said in a statement.

It is reported as seasonal bird flu at various farms around the Netherlands since October, caused by migratory birds. Authorities have imposed a preventative indoor containment on all commercial poultry farms after two dead swans were detected as affected by a contagious H5N8 variety of bird flu.

