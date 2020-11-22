Gulf country announces new visa rules

A gulf country has announced new visa rules. Saudi Arabia has announced the visa rules. The Saudi Cabinet has approved the new amended rules for Haj and transit visas. The decision was taken by the Cabinet after r reviewing the recommendations of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the Cabinet’s General Committee, as well as the decisions of the Shura Council.

As per the new amended rules, visit, Hajj and transit visas (air, land or sea) will be offered at SAR 100 for 48 hours or SAR 300 for 96 hours. Saudi government allows 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers a day. Only pilgrims between 18-50 years of age have been allowed to travel from abroad for Umrah, and they have to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival in the country.