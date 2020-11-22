Some states have inflicted night curfew as COVID-19 cases increased. Know more!!!

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, authorities in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have imposed night curfew as one of the measures to contain the spread of the corona virus disease.

The curfew will be imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts starting November 21 and will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am. The Madhya Pradesh government has declared to inflict night curfew in five districts, including Covid-19 hotspots of Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, from yesterday as the state reported 1,500 cases on November 20– the greatest for the state in the past 40 days. The government also announced to close schools up to Class 8 till December 31.

As per report, in Gujarat, authorities have declared a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad amid the rushing cases of the corona virus disease, which are being described as the third wave of infections. In Rajasthan, the government has inflicted a night curfew in the eight most affected districts and Rs 500 fine on those not using masks. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial institutions in the urban area of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara will be open till 7pm.

Yesterday, the state recorded an 8.8% increase in Covid-19 cases which undertaken the total number of infections to 240,676.