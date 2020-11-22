UAE announces holidays for private sector employees

UAE has announced the holidays for private sector employees working in the country. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the holiday for private sector employees for the National Day and Commemoration Day.

A five-day weekend has been announced by the authorities. Holidays will start Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3 . Work will resume for most on Sunday, December 6. Those who work Saturdays will resume work on December 5.

Also Read: UAE government makes important announcement

The authorities had earlier announced the holidays for public sector workers to mark the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day. public holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day for federal government employees will be from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.