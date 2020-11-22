UAE government makes important announcement

The UAE government has made an important announcement. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has made the announcement. The ministry announced the holidays for public sector employees in the UAE.

As per the announcement, public sector employees in UAE will have holidays on 49th National Day and Commemoration Day. The holidays will begin from December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

1 December marks Commemoration Day in the UAE. Commemoration Day, also called Martyrs’ Day is celebrated to recognize and honour Emirati martyrs that have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect UAE.

Commemoration Day & the 49th National Day holiday for the United Arab Emirates in the Federal Government From Tuesday December 1st until Thursday December 3rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/0Yxz4Z8ILS — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) November 22, 2020

UAE will celebrate its 49th National Day on December 2-3, 2020. The National Day marks the unification of all seven Emirates into one nation. The Organising Committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration has organised a spectacular “Seeds of the Union” show, which will feature moving sculptures surrounded by sea, illuminated by visuals portraying the history of the UAE and the founding fathers.