Andhra Pradesh man watches Big Boss and Avatar during brain surgery. Read more!!!

It has now become commonplace for patients to be awake and performing activities while their brain is being operated upon. We have come across various instances of patients singing, playing guitar or violin while they are fully awake and alert.

In a recent instance, a 33-year-old patient watched reality TV show Bigg Boss, and Hollywood sci-fi movie ‘Avatar’ in order to stay awake while doctors performed a brain surgery on him. The incident happened in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur wherein neurosurgeons performed an extremely critical surgery on the man who had to stay awake during the surgery.

A family member of the man said, “The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19. Tests were conducted on all family members and the results have come today, they all have tested negative.”

While surgeons removed a recurrent glioma in the left premotor area, Vara Prasad enjoyed the show and the movie on a laptop. Prasad was operated earlier as well in 2016 in Hyderabad, but was not able to recover fully.