Commodity market: Gold rate sees sudden fall today….

Gold price fell by Rs 720 to Rs 36,960 per sovereign in the state. The price of a gram is Rs. 4620. It fell down by Rs 1,920 from Rs 38,880 two weeks ago. With this, there was a decrease of Rs 5,040 from the highest level of Rs 42,000.

Spot gold fell 0.6 % to $ 1,826.47 an ounce. Gold prices were affected by the development of the Covid vaccine and the transfer of power in the US. At MCX Gold Futures, gold fell by Rs 450 to Rs 49,051 per 10 grams. There was a similar decline in silver prices.