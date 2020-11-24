Several years of tolerance: Woman who survived Nazi assassination, plane crash, cancer and COVID-19 turns 100…

A British woman who survived a Nazi assassination attempt, a plane crash and breast cancer over the course of her life, has now beaten the COVID-19 to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Joy Andrew, who suffers from dementia, had been tested positive for the coronavirus in May and her condition was extremely severe. But the warrior, Andrews managed to beat the deadly virus over a period of few months and came out stronger, having defeated the virus to mark her 100th birthday.

Born in London in 1920, Andrews went on to join the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force as sergeant when the second world war ensued. She also reportedly served in the operations room at Bomber Command, that was involved in the strategic bombing of Germany.

Bearing the scars of war, Andrew, who hailed from a German Jewish family was then posted in Dusseldorf. She put up with an elderly couple who had a daughter who was a Nazi. Andrews was also assigned a driver and she often took trips to Berlin to wander amid the remains of the Reichstag, her daughter Michele said.