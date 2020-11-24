Woman dies in a fire accident after she sets an ant nest on fire….

Chennai: A 27-year-old software engineer from Chennai lost her life after she attempted to get rid of ant nest at her home by burning it. Sangeetha was admitted and suffered 90% burn injuries after setting ablaze ant nest at her home.

Sangeetha, of Perumal Koil Street, worked in an IT firm in Sholinganallur and was the only earning member of her family. Her father, who is a driver lost his job during the coronavirus induced lockdown. Her mother is a housewife and her brother a student.

The fire incident took place when Sangeetha found ants in her bedroom and decided to clean her room. On cleaning the room to get rid of the ants, she found an ant nest in her room while sweeping. The police said that she decided to burn the nest with Kerosene on her mother’s advice.

“While she tried to shake the ants off her legs, kerosene from the can spilled. She dropped the can but the fire engulfed her,” the officer said.