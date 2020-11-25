A dog appointed as ‘justice volunteer’ in Ohio hospital…

“My hospital employed an worker whose solely job is to go round saying hello to different staff whereas they work,” said the caption of a viral tweet. The pictures of a new recruit by the Ohio State College’s Wexner Medical Heart has many on the web praising the resolution.

My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work pic.twitter.com/WWXNeEiWne — Shari Dunaway, MD (@ShariDunawayMD) November 20, 2020

A consumer tweeted photos of the dog named Shiloh employed by the hospital as a ‘justice volunteer’ as a part of its ‘Star Program’.

“Dogtor Shiloh may be very properly rewarded and absolutely compensated for his work. Free treats for all times, room and board, meal plan, grooming, and limitless cuddles and smiles from healthcare staff,” Dunway replied.