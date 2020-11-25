“Extremely beautiful”; Water bodies of Kerala turned pink with the extensive growth of a flower. Take a look

A village in Kerala’s Kozhikode has turned pink due to the extensive growth of an aquatic plant named Forked Fanwort. Images of the aquatic plant spread across the village have attracted a lot of tourists who have been thronging to the village to take in the sights. The pink flower plant belongs to the family of Cabomba furcata and is known locally as ‘Mullan payal’.

The flowers have also become a source of income for several local vendors, who have been cashing in on the pink flower bloom to earn some money during the time of economic slowdown. The place has also become a favorite go-to zone for several party candidates who are fighting for votes for the upcoming state body polls and have been using the village and its pink flower phenomena as a backdrop to garner votes.

