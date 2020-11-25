Hyderabad civic polls ; Campaign pitch diverge from “surgical strike to beef and pork biryani”.

Hyderabad; A week into campaigning for GHMC polls, the campaign angle of parties has shifted from “surgical strike on Old city”, “Owaisi-Jinnah” to even “beef and pork biryani’.

BJP state president and MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would perform a surgical strike in the old city to drive out Rohingyas and Pakistanis living there. “After a BJP candidate becomes Mayor, we will do a surgical strike on the old city and chase out Rohingyas and Pakistanis,” he said while adding that the TRS and AIMIM were trying to succeed in the municipal polls with the illicit votes of Rohingyas, Pakistanis, and Afghanistanis. Bandi Sanjay had asked: “Do you want Bhagyanagar of Hindustan or Hyderabad like in Pakistan? Do you want patriotic BJP or deshdrohi like AIMIM and TRS?”

TRS acting president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who is leading the ruling party’s drive, slammed back extremely stating the BJP MP had gone totally“insane for a few votes and seats”. In his tweet, Rama Rao tagged G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home, and asked whether ‘he would condone his colleague’s ‘reprehensible and hate-filled’ statement.’

Surgical strike on Hyderabad?! Has this person gone completely insane for a few votes & seats!!@kishanreddybjp Garu, you are MoS for Home Affairs. Do you condone your colleague MP’s reprehensible, hate filled statements? #NoHatePolitics #HyderabadFirst https://t.co/Mhy9tr0j7f — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 24, 2020

“Do surgical strikes on poverty, corruption, and on those who commit crimes on women, not on Hyderabad. Today, for votes and seats they are spoiling the peace and harmony of Hyderabadis,” Rao told a crowd of followers during his campaign. In reply to Rao’s tweet, Sanjay twittered back saying a surgical strike on illicit intruders is required. He added that a surgical strike will be executed on the ‘corrupt, undemocratic, family rule’ of the TRS party in Telangana.

AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also hit back at Sanjay asking the BJP to come out with statistics to reveal how many Pakistanis were living in the old city. “I am giving you 24 hours to come out with figures to show how many Pakistanis live in the Old City since you say surgical strikes would be conducted to drive out the Rohingyas, Pakistanis, and Afghans living illegally in Hyderabad,” he said. “Can BJP campaign for the GHMC till November 29 without using the words terrorists and Pakistanis?” he asked.

Meanwhile, T Raja Singh, BJP’s MLA from Goshamahal, criticized Owaisi saying he should try some pork biryani. Owaisi had said that the BJP leaders and workers were frustrated and should try some biryani from a certain hotel, known for its beef dishes, in the old city. Singh, a persistent attacker of Owaisi, slammed: “In my locality, the Valmiki community makes good biryani with pork. If you are fond of eating biryani, come I will offer a delicious biryani.”

Speaking at Osmania University, BJYM national president and MP from Bengaluru South, Tejaswi Surya, said that a victory in GHMC polls would be the birth of the saffronisation of entire South India. “We will win GHMC polls and then the Assembly polls. We will win the Tamil Nadu elections and also Kerala. Entire South Indian will be saffronized,” he said. A day before his visit to Osmania, he had pulled comparisons between Owaisi and Md Ali Jinnah. “If anti-national forces(AIMIM) are made stronger in one part of the country, they slowly extend their impressions to the other parts. We must hold these forces at the lowest level. There’s nothing more important than our country,” he said, calling the Hyderabad MP the “new avatar of Mohammed Ali Jinnah” and that his party would not permit any ‘Islamisation’.

Elections are planned for 150 wards of the GHMC council on December 1. As many as 1825 candidates are in the fray and more than 74 lakh voters are qualified to exert their franchise. In the 2016 GHMC polls, the TRS had succeeded 99 of the total 150 seats. The AIMIM secured 44 seats, stranding BJP with four, Congress with two, and TDP with just one seat.