Konkana Sen Sharma starrer short film awarded ‘Best Short Film’ at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati….

Underneath all of the blockbusters, new releases, classics, and B-movies that Eros Now has been offering, there is a whole section devoted to ‘Orginal short films’. One such original short movie – ‘A Monsoon Date’ has been awarded as the ‘best short film’ at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.

Lead by Tanuja Chandra and written by Gazal Dhaliwal, the film boasts a star cast of Konkana Sen Sharma and Priyanshu Painyuli. The 20 mins and 43 secs original movie revolves around the journey of a young woman who experiences bitter-sweet moments during a trip to see her admirer.

The short film not just ensures to keep the viewers glued to the screen but also takes the liberty to narrate a thought-provoking story that would remain in the hearts of the viewers long after the credits have rolled.

Konkana Sen Sharma shares, “I am very elated and happy with the news! I believe A Monsoon Date is one such short film that manifests the thought that good stories or unique content doesn’t need to belong but can have a huge impact. Additionally, I want to congratulate the entire team because I know how much each member of the team has put in their heart and soul to the project.”