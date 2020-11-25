UAE police announces important decision

UAE police has made an important decision. The Fujairah Police has announced a a 50% discount on all the traffic fines across the emirate. The scheme was announced to mark the UAE 49th National Day.

All black points shall be cancelled and vehicle impoundment penalties shall be waived under the scheme.

The reduction is applicable to traffic violations registered before December 1. The scheme will cover all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundments. The 50% discount scheme shall take effect from Wednesday, December 2, until December 15, 2020.

Earlier, the Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Police had announced similar traffic fine discount schemes to mark the UAE National Day.