Bharat Bandh Today: Banking, transport services may hit. Know more!!!

Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike today, with nearly 25 crore people expected to join an all-India strike to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

As several transport, bank unions are part of the strike, banking services are likely to be affected across the country. Today, lesser number of autos and taxis might be on road. The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, has increased the Essential Services Maintenance Act, restricting strikes in all departments and corporations under it for a period of another six months.

The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha , Centre of Indian Trade Unions , All India United Trade Union Centre , Trade Union Co-ordination Centre , Self-Employed Women’s Association , All India Central Council of Trade Unions , Labour Progressive Federation and United Trade Union Congress will participated in the strike.

the Bank of Maharashtra said, “If strike materializes, the normal functioning of the bank branches and offices is likely to be affected. The bank is taking all necessary steps to minimize the impact of strike so as to provide the normal banking services to its customers.”