Thanksgiving 2020: All you need to know about this day is here…

Thanksgiving Day is one of the most special day, that we use to remind ourselves of the numerous reasons to be grateful. Thanksgiving is additionally a good day to catch up with family and friends. And one of the items that create every Thanksgiving better is receiving a message early in the morning. Thanksgiving Day could also be a US holiday celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November. It encompasses religious and secular aspects, being both a harvest festival and a festival of family. The origins of feast day are believed to consist of a primary harvest celebration held in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. It always falls in the month of November in the last week.

Thanksgiving is deeply rooted in the history of America and its religion and cultural traditions. Americans believe that their Thanksgiving is modeled after the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Native American Wampanoag people. The festival was observed in the manner of a feast that brought together the two peoples in celebration of having survived. This year Americans are all set to give thanks and celebrate with their families on November 26.

