“Corona virus vaccine deliveries to begin next week.” Read more!!!

Yesterday Donald Trump said that the delivery of the corona virus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Trump said the vaccine would initially be made available to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizen, while speaking to U.S. troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday. Trump spent time on his call with US troops bragging about his own record, noting the record stock market high this week and claiming COVID vaccines will start being delivered in the next week or two.

At least three COVID vaccines show remarkable efficacy, a promising result as America sees more than 12.9 million infections and more than 263,000 deaths for the virus. “We are rounding the curb,” he said on a call with troops stationed overseas. “The vaccines are being delivered literally starting next week and week after, and the frontline workers and seniors and doctors, nurses, a lot of people going to start getting.” He also said the rapid development of the vaccine was a ‘medical miracle.’