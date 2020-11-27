Hospital Fire In India: Five Corona Virus Patients Killed

Police stated a fire in a privately-run hospital treating corona virus patients in western India has killed at least five of them and injured 28 others. Police say fire engines restricted the blaze to one floor of the hospital and extinguished it in 30 minutes.

The reason of the fire is being investigated. The Press Trust of India news agency said the fire started in the intensive care unit of Uday Shivanand Hospital that was treating 33 corona virus patients. Some of the patients with fire burns were evacuated to another hospital in Rajkot, a city in western Gujarat state. In August, a fire killed eight corona virus patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad, also in Gujarat.

An official said, “Early today a fire broke out inside ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in here in which five patients were killed.” “Six patients have been rescued, out of which one is said to be critical.” He said, “At least five COVID-19 patients were killed early Friday in a devastating fire inside a hospital in India’s western state of Gujarat.” Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the incident and announced a monetary relief for the families that lost relatives in the fire.