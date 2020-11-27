Scientists discovered skeleton of ‘ancient’ whale in Thailand. Know more!!!

The skeleton of a whale thought to have swum the seas more than 3,000 years ago has been discovered in Samut Sakhon, just west of Bangkok.

Archaeologists say the partially fossilized remains are 3,000-5,000 years old and resemble the Bryde’s whale, which still swims in Thai seas. The bones will now be carbon-dated to find their precise age. The skeleton stretches about 12 meters, with a skull that measures 3 meters, 19 complete vertebrae, five ribs each, a shoulder blade, and left fins. Archaeologists estimate another 20 per cent of the skeleton is still to be excavated.

The remains were found about 12 kilometers inland from the current coastline, providing important evidence of how sea levels have changed over thousands of years. The bones will also aid research on the evolution of whales and the biodiversity of marine life from ancient to modern times. Varawut said, “The seas around Thailand have been abundant with life for thousands of years, as shown by fossils.”