Thanksgiving: Five people were shot, one dead. Know more!!!

Police obtained quite a few calls from victims from completely different places all through Henderson, the Henderson Police Department stated in a press launch. All 5 victims have been discovered by police with gunshot wounds in the identical location.

The Henderson Police Department stated, β€œIt is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive.” A 22-year-old man whose identify has not been launched was discovered lifeless from an obvious gunshot wound, police stated. The 4 surviving victims, whose ages ranged from 18-53 years outdated, have been transported to a hospital and are anticipated to outlive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested the suspects on unrelated charges yesterday. The department did not revealed the details of their identity.