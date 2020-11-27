Thanksgiving: Five people were shot, one dead. Know more!!!

Police obtained quite a few calls from victims from completely different places all through Henderson, the Henderson Police Department stated in a press launch. All 5 victims have been discovered by police with gunshot wounds in the identical location.

The Henderson Police Department stated, “It is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive.” A 22-year-old man whose identify has not been launched was discovered lifeless from an obvious gunshot wound, police stated. The 4 surviving victims, whose ages ranged from 18-53 years outdated, have been transported to a hospital and are anticipated to outlive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested the suspects on unrelated charges yesterday. The department did not revealed the details of their identity.