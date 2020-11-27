UAE emirate welcomes ‘first scheduled SpiceJet passenger flight’ with water salute!!!

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) greeted the first scheduled SpiceJet passenger flight on Friday, with the aircraft’s arrival heralding the commencement of a new era of connectivity between India and Ras Al Khaimah.

Landing down just before 1 am, SpiceJet’s flight SG160 from Delhi was offered a ‘Water Salute’.The passengers on SpiceJet’s inaugural flight into RAK Airport were treated to a red-carpet walkway and all of them welcomed special gifts from RAK Airport Duty-Free to mark the occasion. Among the administrators and dignitaries welcoming the passengers were Uttam Chand, Community Affairs Consul at Consulate-General of India in Dubai, and Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

“We, at the Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah, are thrilled and excited to welcome SpiceJet to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. This new service will open new routes for us to India, which is our largest market. With the facility to connect to more than 28 destinations in India via Delhi, it will stimulate consumer demand, provide connectivity and ease to our residents, and promote international tourism,” said Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Dr. Aman Puri, Consulate-General of India to Dubai, hailed RAK International Airport and SpiceJet on the new schedule. “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and UAE Supreme Council Member, for his outstanding backing for reinforcing and deepening the India-UAE affinity. SpiceJet’s new schedule will be instrumental in boosting two-way commerce and investment and further cementing the bonds between our communities,” he added.

SpiceJet officials declared that the airline proposes free road conveyance from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. SpiceJet’s SG 160 leaves from Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 10.30 pm on Thursday and Sunday, landing at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 12.50 am on Friday and Monday. The return flight SG 161 departs RAK Airport at 1.50 am on Monday and Friday, landing in Delhi at 6.40 am.