Virus Updates!!! The number of virus cases in US increased 8 times bigger than reports. Read more!!!

In United States, many people are celebrating their first Thanksgiving without loved ones. Families are spinning video calls into the dinner table. Even the Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons are social distancing.

President-elect Joe Biden said, “I know the country has grown weary of the fight.” “We need to remember we’re at war with the virus, not with one another. Not with each other.” In Los Angeles County, the nation’s public health officials said infections are rushing, with approximately one out of every 145 people infected with the virus. That evaluation was at 1 in 880 residents two months ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As per report, The U.S. has recorded more than 12.8 million cases and over 263,000 deaths. The global totals: 60.8 million cases and 1.42 million deaths. A producing mistake is raising questions about the early results of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Oxford said, “Some of the vials used in the trial didn’t have the right concentration of vaccine, so some volunteers got a half dose.”