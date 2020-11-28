COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India reported 41,322 fresh cases in a single day

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 9,351,109 with 41,452 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68% today, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total corona virus cases raised to 9,351,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel corona virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. There are 45,49,40 active cases of corona virus infection in the country which comprises 4.87% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Kerala’s COVID-19 tally reached 5,87,707 today with the addition of 3,966 fresh cases while the toll rose to 2,171 with 23 deaths. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “A total of 4,544 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured in the state to5,21,522.” Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case tally yesterday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official here.