COVID-19: Seventh member of Pakistan cricket team tests positive for Corona virus

Seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said today, taking the list of infections within the touring party to seven.

The ministry said, “One additional member of the Pakistan squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad’s Day 3 swab testing – apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative.”

Under New Zealand rules, people in controlled isolation generally are tested on the third and 12th days of the isolation period. The new infection was reported today by New Zealand’s ministry of health in its daily update of COVID cases. New Zealand’s director general of health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said, “Rather than being in their own rooms which is a requirement for that first three days, until that first test comes back, there was some mingling in the hallways, chatting, sharing food and not wearing masks.”

The ministry also said, “We thank members of the team for their co-operation with the case investigations following the announcement of positive cases within the tea.” “Co-operation and compliance are critical in ensuring New Zealand is kept safe from COVID-19.”